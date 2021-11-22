To the editor:
I would like to commend Warren Russo on his Nov. 18 letter to the editor in which he correctly called out Mayor Donna Holaday and her would be successors via his informative campaign videos where he highlighted real, tangible issues currently facing the city of Newburyport while the other two candidates were more focused on trying to affect the earth’s temperature (Charlie Tontar) and hiring a more diverse city work force (Sean Reardon) in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion, as if hiring people based on the color of their skin was more important than their actual ability to perform the tasks.
The city of Newburyport lost big time in this election but at least we can pat ourselves on the back as we virtue signal to the world.
Warren Russo’s campaign brought to light real issues facing residents of Newburyport including the trauma inflicted upon the residents of Reservation Terrace due to beach erosion, the eyesore of the abandoned gas station at High and State street, and most importantly, the subtle brainwashing of students and teachers currently taking place at Newburyport High School through a divisive curriculum, discreetly disguised and more commonly known as critical race theory which has included taxpayer monies paid to outside consultants to push this agenda.
If you’re like me and concerned about the divisive, racially charged curriculum being pushed at the high school, don’t bother emailing the School Committee. They don’t respond to emails.
So much for transparency in local government.
MIKE CRONAN
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.