To the editor:
I love Newburyport. It’s a wonderful area, great downtown, nice people. But it’s headed in the wrong direction, and something needs to change. That’s why I am voting for Warren Russo.
Newburyport is fast becoming an all-white, affluent homogenous retirement community. There is no greater example of this than the school system.
The past few years have seen a 7% drop in enrollment. Newburyport High School has an average of 200 students per class. The numbers go down from there all the way to 107 in kindergarten and only 42 in preschool. Project that out eight years and we’ll be looking at Triton. What young family with children could afford to move to Newburyport? What young Black family would? The percent of Black children in the school system is 0.5%. In the city, it’s 1.7%.
We can put up all the BLM signs we want but it does not hide the fact that Newburyport is a segregated city.
It is largely driven by restrictive zoning, increasing taxes and a weakened business base. The very things we do to “protect” Newburyport have served to keep others out and a vote for the other two mayoral candidates is a vote for the status quo. Warren Russo does not have all the answers but is the only one in the race asking the tough questions and offers a fresh perspective and different solutions.
Such as: Support our local business. At the height of COVID when restaurants were closing, and people being put out of work, the current mayor was quoted in this paper as saying, “My goal is to be sure nobody loses their job.”
She must have been talking about the people that work for her as opposed to those who pay their salary.
Mr. Russo will be a friend to business. He is focused on expanding the commercial tax base, promoting year-round tourism, and finally getting the hotel built.
A vibrant business community will attract a more diverse younger workforce and benefit the entire community.
Reduce property taxes: If ever there was a year to cut budgets and save money — schools were closed, public offices, services were cut — this was it. And yet taxes were raised. We need to stop rubber-stamping budget increases and question everything. Reducing property taxes is a top priority for Mr. Russo.
Review our zoning laws: This is a tough one. Everyone wants to keep their neighborhood exactly the way it is today.
But we cannot claim to be “welcoming” while keeping others out. New construction, limits on condo conversion, in-law apartments, and forcing builders to set aside a larger portion of affordable housing.
With a 20-year track record in logistics for the Navy, Mr. Russo is the only candidate with experience and guts to tackle these issues.
I look in the mirror and see an older white male and realize I am part of the problem. I want to be part of the solution.
That is why I am voting for Warren Russo for mayor.
Allan Jason
Newburyport
