To the editor:
Good morning, Salisbury. Folks, the town election is just around the corner in the month of May.
There are so many things wrong within our community. Roads, infrastructure, lack of drawing new businesses to our community, it’s hard to do that when there are so many obstacles in the way, and why at this point would any business want to move here, what does this town have to offer?
Why isn’t the present administration pursuing these issues vigorously?
I know we are going to hear that the town has changed and come a long way since the town manager has come onboard, and yes, Neil Harrington has done a lot for Salisbury.
But now it’s time to clean up this town and make it look inviting to new homeowners, those who might open a small business here, and we must make the roads of this community a top priority.
Those of us who live here and have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle here in Salisbury deserve the very best and a great quality of life for our investments.
Businesses who have poured their hard-earned money and some of their life savings to open a business here in Salisbury deserve the best from the the town.
Some will say what do you mean? Well the lack of care for our roads, dilapidated buildings, empty storefronts, weeds growing out of the streets and sidewalks, and just lack of general upkeep all reflect negatively on our town.
So these are just a few of many issues that need to be addressed to help change the quality of life in Salisbury.
This upcoming election, you have an opportunity to change the mindset and direction of this community by one seat at a time, an opportunity to breathe a breath of fresh air, mindset, and new ideas, and an opportunity to make sure that your choice for a new selectman will be someone working hard for you and your community, and will have your best interest and the community’s best interest at heart.
So please listen closely to the candidates that come forward, as it’s time for change, out with the old and in with the new.
Starting with this year’s election, you can take control and take back your town if you’re not happy with the direction it has gone or is headed.
Each year moving forward, you can make change to your leadership on the board if you’re not happy. So please stay tuned, you will have a choice.
RON TONY GIORDANO
Salisbury
