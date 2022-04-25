To The editor:
I am writing to ask that you publish this letter regarding the issues that the voters in the upcoming Town of Salisbury election scheduled for May 10 should consider before casting their votes, specifically for the selectman position.
Salisbury has enjoyed significant progress in the past two decades.The town purchased the water company from a private enterprise resulting in significant savings, a state of the art library was built, ditto for a police station, a welcome center and rest rooms on Salisbury Beach will open soon, a boardwalk along Salisbury Beach South was constructed with state aid, sewer construction is underway on Route 1 North, sewer pipes have been installed on Bridge Road, zoning in the area of Route 1 North was amended to encourage economic development, Salisbury's financial position has improved to the point that the town's interest rate to borrow funds is lower, the tax rate is among the lowest in Essex County, many low and moderate income housing units have and are being built and new and attractive upscale housing is being built resulting in an influx of families from near and distant locations.
This progress is due in large part to federal and state aid, but also to the hard work and competence of town employees and elected officials. Special credit must be given to the Town Manager, department heads and the Board of Selectmen.
If Salisbury is to continue this progress and complete the many projects that are underway, voters must elect candidates to the two open selectman positions that are experienced and competent. Most importantly, the successful candidates must be willing to focus on the needs of all residents, including those most needy.
BOB CARROLL
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.