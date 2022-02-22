To the editor:
As a childless taxpayer, I'm maybe not the most ardent fan of the Newburyport School Committee. But I have to speak up against the slime job. . . inflicted on the committee in his letter published on Feb. 17.
It's always tempting to just ignore that kind of garbage, but letting it pass unchallenged is one reason America is in such a mess today.
Comparing the committee's work on justice and equality to "the social engineering practiced in 1930s Germany" is despicable even though [he] tippy-toed around the word 'Nazis.' It's even more despicable when our local synagogue has been the target of antisemitic harassment so recently, as reported in the Daily News on Feb. 16.
If [he] penned a similarly splenetic letter about that more accurate echo of 1930s Germany, I missed it.
I'd ask if he has no shame, but the answer is already apparent.
JOEL BROWN
Newburyport
