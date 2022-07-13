To the editor:
Kudos to Claudia Keyian’s recent thoughts regarding the school curriculum and its impact on student learning ... and pity those affected by such.
The committee should meet with her soon to discuss the situation.
PAUL HAJEC
Amesbury
