To the editor:
Troop 21 Link Units Newburyport and the American Red Cross would like to thank all blood donors who helped make the Dec. 23 community blood drive a huge success.
Thirty-seven units were collected during the draw with the potential of up to 111 patients who could receive this life-sustaining, lifesaving gift. A special thanks to the Elks Lodge 909, Newburyport, for letting us use their hall for the blood drive and many volunteers from Troop 21 for their help.
Also, thanks to the following businesses for their contributions and support: The Daily News of Newburyport, Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub Inc., and Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish.
LEONARD WALLACE and DR. MICHELLE LAFLAMME
Scoutmasters, Troop 21 Link Units
