To the editor:
The holiday season brings with it time to spend with family and friends, often centered around sharing food and drinks. The culture of food creates fond memories for us all.
On June 18, 2022, Newbury will be celebrating its inaugural Town Day, a daylong event for all ages to have fun and share a sense of community.
Activities will be taking place all over town, showcasing Newbury’s cultural, historic, civic and natural treasures. The Town Day committee is creating “The Community Cooks” cookbook, which will create a lasting keepsake of treasured recipes telling the story of our community through food and drink.
I’m writing to encourage local residents to contribute recipes to this project. Sure, it will include “How to Stew a Codfish” from the Our Dear Mother’s Recipe Book, circa 1800, and “Parson Holton’s Baked Beans” from the 1907 Ould Newbury Cook Book assembled by the Ladies Benevolent Society of the First Parish Church of Newbury. But that won’t tell the whole story.
Do you have a special recipe that says Newbury or Old Town or Plum Island to you, your family and neighbors? Maybe, it’s a recipe your father or grandmother passed down, or something that you concoct during PlumFest, for a bonfire party, or a neighborhood cookout.
Personally, I recently found my grandmother’s recipe box, and may be submitting a delicious and trendy recipe combining both Jello and mayo.
For examples and guidelines for submission, please email newburytownday@gmail.com with “cookbook” in the subject line.
AMY THURLOW
Co-chair
Newbury Cultural Council
