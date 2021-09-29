To the editor:
I was pleased with The Daily News editorial saying that Sirhan Sirhan should stay in prison for the assassination of Robert Kennedy. That was reinforced recently by Robert Kennedy’s window, Ethel Kennedy.
In a statement on Twitter she said, “He should not be paroled.” Furthermore, she stated, “Bobby believed we should work to ‘tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.’”
The ‘60s were America’s Third Revolution. With President Kennedy’s assassination, the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War and two months before Robert Kennedy’s assassination, Martin Luther King’s assassination. Like so many other times in America’s history, America’s plate was full.
Being in ninth grade at that time, many parallels can be drawn between 1968 and 2020. The riots, violence and death of both years was devastating. June 5, 1968, further eroded any hope of peace in America’s streets and in Southeast Asia.
Rooting for Robert Kennedy, I was watching his victory speech after winning the California primary. When Sirhan Sirhan’s handgun fired into Robert Kennedy’s brain, America’s political landscape once again was in turmoil. So many implications changed.
After rioting outside the Democratic National Convention, Hubert Humphrey was chosen to run against Richard Nixon. Vice President Humphrey did not have the charisma of Robert Kennedy.
Young voters didn’t warm up to Humphrey. So, the consequence was Richard Nixon won. The biggest catastrophe was that the Vietnam War dragged on for another seven years, sending tens of thousands more on each side to their deaths.
Sirhan Sirhan was only 24 when he committed one of the biggest crimes of the 20th century. He says he doesn’t remember shooting Kennedy.
There seems to be a lot of that going around the last 53 years. I’m sure there are a lot of Gold Star parents who wonder if their sons would be alive today had Robert Kennedy not been assassinated.
I’ll bet some of them would like to ask Sirhan Sirhan who was behind Robert Kennedy’s assassination? I’d like to know. I’m sure any questions like that would bring on more amnesia.
I can only hope that the parole board does the right thing and sends Sirhan back to his cell. Besides all the history that was changed on June 5, 1968, 11 young children lost their father.
The most critical vote for Sirhan Sirhan remaining in prison has been cast. It gives Ethel Kennedy some semblance of justice.
Kevin Noa
Merrimac
