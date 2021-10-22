To the editor:
The Institution for Savings is an asset to the Newburyport community. However, that does not give them the right to expand their State Street location without consideration for the historic neighborhood.
How disappointing that the City of Newburyport entered into a private settlement with the Institution for Savings to agree on an expansion plan. The abutting residents are taxpayers as well and our voices should have been included.
Maintaining the charming historic character is what has allowed Newburyport to flourish since the redevelopment began in the 1970s. If this expansion is allowed, it sends the message that any business with money can come in and do what they want.
Please support the historic and quaint appearance of downtown Newburyport and disallow the current plan.
Mary Lyon
Newburyport
