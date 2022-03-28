To the editor:
When I started my Thurlow Custom Farming business, I worked out of the family home on Moulton Street, the Chase homestead. We are descendants of Aquila Chase, and my brother, John, still lives there.
My mother had been alone for about 14 years and when I would go for tractor parts, she would like to take a ride with me. It was not until retirement age, I’m 80, that I realized a ride anyplace is a treat as opposed to sitting at home.
My trips took me to Hartley Emery’s in South Berwick, Maine, and J.F. Brown, both at the home farm and the new building on Route 125; Skip Buxton on 125 in Brentwood, N.H., for John Deere; Ken Smith for Ford and New Holland on 125 in Brentwood; and Warren Mears for Allis Chalmers on 125 in Haverhill and Plaistow.
For John Deere, I also went to Rosencrantz in Kensington, N.H., and more often to Padula in Lunenburg. I bought a Caterpillar for a change of machinery. I took my mother to Concord, N.H., to see all the nice yellow machines.
What could be more enjoyable than a ride to see all those equipment dealers? My mother always wanted to go for the ride.
For a real treat, I took her to the tractor junkyard in Berwick, Maine. My mother has been gone for 44 years now, but I think she did enjoy those outings.
RICHARD THURLOW
West Newbury
