To the editor:
During the two years Kassandra Gove has been mayor, Amesbury has experienced the trauma of a global pandemic with all of the economic challenges presented by it, and the upheavals of the summer following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Mayor Gove’s response to each crisis has been action-oriented and responsive to the needs of Amesbury’s citizens.
My own personal experience with the mayor was how she responded to my concerns related to deescalation training for Amesbury’s police officers, and to concerns around equity and ensuring our city is welcoming to people of all racial, ethnic, religious and sexual identities.
Mayor Gove responded to my questions immediately, and connected me with our chief of police, who was also conscientious, thoughtful and responsive. Her concern for racial equity and justice spoke volumes about her care for the citizens of Amesbury.
Equity-seeking behavior from leaders sets the tone for a municipality, which has far-reaching implications, including for the economic health of a city.
Welcoming a variety of people leads to a vibrant, exciting and interesting environment, which attracts businesses and visitors. A number of attractions in Amesbury, including businesses downtown and Cider Hill Farm, bring in large numbers of out-of-town visitors to spend money in our city each summer and fall.
Kassandra Gove has demonstrated her leadership capability during her term, and reelecting her as mayor of the city of Amesbury will continue intelligent, empathic and effective decision-making, benefiting all citizens of our city.
Jeffry W. Beard
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.