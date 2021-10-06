To the editor:
I am writing in support of Sarah Hall for School Committee.
As a school counselor and as a parent of two teens in the Newburyport schools, I have seen the qualities that make for a successful School Committee member. Sarah exemplifies those qualities with her dedication, innovation and thoroughness.
Her extensive background in teaching and volunteering give her a priceless lens through which to see the strengths and challenges of Newburyport schools.
Sarah also has a personal lens, having had two children go through the Bresnahan, Molin, Nock and Newburyport High schools.
I have seen firsthand Sarah’s ongoing commitment to education and to our community in the nine years that I have known her. She has always supported the students of our community across multiple sectors. She has volunteered in schools, substitute taught, and served on school councils.
As an environmental educator at Mass Audubon, she has run programs for students for the past eight years. Sarah played a pivotal role in getting the new Bresnahan library up and running.
She served as the librarian’s parental liaison, sorting, cataloguing and organizing books combined from multiple libraries and purchases.
Sarah sees the big picture of education, knowing that all students deserve to be supported, challenged and included.
She is well-read about topics in our schools and will work tirelessly to gather information and feedback to best support our students.
I am voting for Sarah Hall and am excited to see the positive impact she will make in our schools as a member of the Newburyport School Committee.
Amy Rodriguez
Newburyport
