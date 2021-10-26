To the editor:
I’ve known Laura Viola Maccarone as a parent of her two boys who has long attended my piano studio.
I’ve also worked closely with Laura in her role as founding director and lead designer of Rizbee Designs, where we redesigned my website. In both instances, I’ve learned how much Laura is invested in equalizing school resources across the spectrum.
She believes that academically gifted students have access to challenging school resources. She is also adamant that all students have equal access to facilities, methods and teachers who acknowledge that giftedness takes place in many ways.
All students need to develop high self-esteem, find their unique voice and achieve success. We need creative, out-of-the-box and visionary thinkers on our school board.
Laura will be a most formative voice for learning diversity, inclusion and equity in the room and at the table.
Penny Lazarus
Newburyport
