To the editor:
If you believe in the issue of death with dignity as an option for terminally ill people if their pain and suffering becomes too severe, please join me and call on the Massachusetts Legislature to pass the End of Life Options Act (H.2381).
In addition to your own local legislators, please contact these three leaders: Rep. John Lawn (Public Health Committee, co-chair) john.lawn@mahouse.gov; Rep. (and House Speaker) Ronald Mariano ronald.mariano@mahouse.gov; and Senate President Karen Spilka; Karen.spilka@masenate.gov.
Urge them to support passage of H.2381 this month by the Public Health Committee. This bill has been on hold for a number of years now. There are a lot of requirements in place for this to not be used to others’ advantage against an individual.
I, personally, would rather see more options, but to at least have the ability in these steps, as a resident of Massachusetts, is extremely important to me. I do not want to move from Massachusetts to Maine or Vermont, places that have this law.
10 other states and Washington, D.C., have seen the importance of this law. The Boston Globe editorial on Dec. 6, 2020, called on the Legislature to pass the bill. A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll in 2020 showed that 70% of the public supports passing a Death with Dignity law.
If you oppose it, your choice is to not do it. Shouldn’t we have a choice in how to deal with a terminal illness with dignity and respect in a manner we choose?
LAURIE LEBLANC
Groveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.