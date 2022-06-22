To the editor:
Even with the sickening and pervasive rise in antisemitism, the Firehouse astoundingly thinks it is acceptable to present “The Producers.”
The show should be shut down immediately.
Shame!
There is nothing remotely funny about Hitler and the Nazis.
Will the Firehouse make substantial financial contributions to our synagogue and the Holocaust Museum?
Perhaps, our rabbi could help with this.
BRADLEY A. GREEN
Newburyport
