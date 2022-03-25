To the editor:
The End of Life Options bill offers the devastatingly unfortunate few who are aware of their terminal illness, and subject to irremediable, unbearable pain, to obtain a doctor’s help to end their suffering in a merciful way. As Mass. Senate Bill S.1384, I hope it reaches the Senate floor soon for a vote, so that it can move to the House for final passage this year.
I have to admit that my reasons for doing so are not based on personal knowledge of anyone in this situation. I am quite old but in good health. It is difficult to imagine the state of mind that comes with an extremely painful terminal condition.
What makes this situation exceptional is that there is no way out other than death. This is not like someone struck by misfortune such as economic disaster, loss of loved ones, or severe health upsets that are manageable. Then there is an opportunity for healing, usually with support from society or friends. A few people I know have gone blind, while still young, the kind of event that causes thoughts of suicide, and yet, with help, have gone on to live productive lives and had families. There is hope.
So who can say when there is no hope? For bodily damage, medical doctors are, in their area of expertise, very well qualified to know what kinds of illnesses or injuries are terminal, and what kinds of palliatives are available and legal to subdue pain, and when those palliatives are no longer effective. It is still up to patients to decide how much is bearable, but only a doctor can tell them when medicine has nothing left to offer.
The bill in question appears to have paid a great deal of attention to safeguards to ensure that patients, and those who care about them, receive dependable information and have the mental capability to make a decision that is truly their own. The state has a responsibility to see that these people are not mistreated. When moral grounds are raised, and different advice is given from various religious backgrounds, I believe that it is important that the state should defer to a vote, rather than preclude a vote by inaction.
JONATHAN MILLEN
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.