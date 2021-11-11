To the editor:
My thoughts on the Amesbury Indians team name. Why are we naming our team after a race?
Would Amesbury Caucasians, or Amesbury Africans or Amesbury Asians be OK for a team name? Why do we have an image of a Native American and call him an Indian?
Native Americans never came from India and consider being called Indian an insult!
My suggestion is to keep the logo, and change the team name to Amesbury Braves, or Chiefs, or Scouts, or Warriors. All of these names have a positive vibe to them, and the Amesbury team would be proud to be named after them!
DAVID HONEY
Amesbury
