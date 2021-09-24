To the editor:
I have been thinking about how I can contribute to the dialogue about the current local elections. Let me offer up the following.
Barely one or two cups of coffee into his next term in the Statehouse did Rep. James Kelcourse suddenly have an epiphany and decide he wanted to be mayor of Amesbury. Or was this his plan all along?
He owes the voters of Massachusetts 1st Essex District more transparency. Would the people who voted to reelect him (especially the Democrats who put him over the top) have done this if they knew he was going to bag it?
Win or lose for mayor of Amesbury, Kelcourse should resign his seat at the Statehouse. There are plenty of people who are willing and able to do this job if he is no longer interested. Amber Hewett, for example.
I am relieved the politics of civility and truth won out over the politics of division and misinformation in the Newburyport mayoral preliminary election.
Warren Russo was sent packing, yet I am disappointed that 336 people saw a need to vote for him. Granted this was just over 9% of the vote but perhaps we can use this as an opportunity to enlighten some of them.
I did review the websites of the candidates Charlie Tontar, Sean Reardon and Russo. Russo had a series of small video clips on his site in his attempt to articulate why he deserved to be mayor.
One video highlighted an anti-mask sign in someone’s yard with Russo spewing all sorts of lies about public health measures. Another video had him ranting about the horrors of “critical race theory.”
He claimed many parents of children in the Newburyport school system agreed but he conveniently did not provide any names of them. He also used these videos to baselessly attack both Tontar and Reardon, who both gracefully agreed to keep their debate of the issues civil.
If even one of the Russo voters digs a little deeper into his crazy views and apologizes for their vote, I would deem my letter here a success.
Finally, on a more optimistic tone, I was delighted with the breadth and depth of candidates vying for three seats on the Newburyport School Committee.
Too bad there are only three slots available. Being on the School Committee can often be a thankless job with many long hours and lately dealing with things that should not be contentious, like keeping children safe.
Thank you to the current School Committee members for your service and to those volunteering for the privilege of serving.
Frank Moore
Newburport
