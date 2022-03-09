To the editor:
I want to take a moment to thank City Councilor Adrienne Lennon for her advocacy for protecting the conservation of our town. One of my old neighbor's on Quimby Lane alerted me that a fence was put around conservation area. I immediately contacted the town to address the infringement. As I understand it, the mission of the Amesbury Conservation Commission is: "responsible for the protection, promotion and development of the City's natural resources and implementation of environmental protection regulations in the city."
Over the course of more than a year, I was met with resistance to have the fence taken down. Last fall I put out signs to have the fence taken down; the signs were taken down. I also went directly to town officials who suggested that I "keep my nose out."
Thanks to City Councilor Lennon, who helped me get the fence taken down. She understands that in a small town like Amesbury it is more helpful to build bridges rather than put up fences.
TIM RYAN
Amesbury
