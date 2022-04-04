To the editor:
On behalf of the board of directors of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library (FOL), I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the community for their incredible support of our recent Spring 2022 Great Old Book Sale.
Thank you to the volunteers who donated books. Thank you to the volunteers who showed up to set up and sort them. Thank you to the volunteers who worked the sale, kept the books “tidy,” and helped to break down the sale at the end. Finally, thank you to all who purchased the books!
The board of the Friends is excited to announce that this event raised $9,627. These funds will be funneled directly back into the community through funding for the library.
The Friends is an all-volunteer, registered nonprofit organization, separate from the library, that raises money to fund library offerings not covered by the city budget. These include the annual museum pass program, programs for adults and children and the Kanopy video streaming service among others.
One of the benefits of Friends of the Newburyport Public Library membership is early access to the book sale on the first day of the sale. If you are not a member of FOL yet, please join us! Info can be found at www.Newburyportfol.org.
Mark your calendars now for our Fall Great Old Book Sale: Oct. 19-22. Thank you again to everyone. It truly takes a team effort to make a community event like this happen!
STACEY BRANDON
President
Friends of the Newburyport
Public Library
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.