To the editor:
My name is Connor McCarthy, I am a senior as Masconomet Regional High School and I am writing in support of Dan Blair for Newburyport School Committee.
Although I cannot vote for him, my family is originally from Newburyport and I have many family and friends who will be voting for him. I feel it’s important to share the support he has of many students, including myself.
I have had the opportunity to get to know Dan over the past five years and during this time have seen his passion, drive and commitment of improving the lives of students both on and off the fields. He has personally helped my brothers and me as we strive to be better student athletes.
Dan would be a great addition to the School Committee. I would encourage everyone who is able to vote on Nov. 2 to give him one of your votes.
If you haven’t had the chance to meet him, then I encourage you to reach out to him as you will not be disappointed. You will immediately be able to pick up on his passion for education and his dedication to working for, and with, students.
Connor McCarthy
Middleton
