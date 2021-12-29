To the editor:
The Newbury Council on Aging recently collaborated on a scam and fraud prevention program for our seniors, and we want to thank the Newburyport Bank for sponsoring the event and supplying a delicious lunch to our attendees.
We also want to thank the Newbury Police Department for providing the venue and to Deputy Chief Patty Fisher for helping to present information on this unfortunately much-needed topic.
The deputy chief’s examples of real-life situations that she has dealt with both professionally as well as with her own family drove home the fact that anyone can fall victim to scams, but she gave us tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.
Finally, thank you to Tom Howard of Howard Consulting for preparing a presentation that was easy to understand and very informative. Our seniors left this program armed with knowledge about what scams to be on the lookout for and how to best protect themselves.
Be aware and do not give your personal information out, especially to someone you do not know. If you think you have been the victim of a scam or fraud, please reach out to your local police department to report it.
We also recorded this program and are showing it on our local cable access channel (Channel 9) for those who could not attend in person.
CINDY CURRIER
Director
Newbury Council on Aging
