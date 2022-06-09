To the editor:
Like 77% of Massachusetts citizens, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released on May 1, we, too, want our Legislature to pass the death with dignity bill called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381).
It would make Massachusetts the 11th state (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, etc.) plus Washington, D.C., to do so, legalizing the option of medical aid in dying for people who are terminally ill, mentally sound and facing severe suffering.
RENA ROSEMAN
Newburyport
JEANNE SMITH
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.