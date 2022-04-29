To the editor:
We are writing to urge the voters of Salisbury to reelect Freeman Condon to the Board of Selectmen.
As residents of Salisbury for the past 23 years, we have witnessed both the pitfalls of poor governance and the remarkable progress of good governance. The new library, police station and beach welcome center, the extensive rail trail network, and the professionalism of our town employees have all either occurred or been enhanced by a supportive board of selectmen that adhered to the town charter and focused on policy and high-level guidance and not micromanagement and cronyism.
While these changes involved the efforts of many committed past and present members of the Board of Selectmen, we do not believe the town would be in the strong position it is today without the tireless contributions of Freeman Condon. Freeman has been a big part of the fiscal governance that has given us a strong bond rating — lowering our cost of borrowing, brought increased state aid, encouraged smart growth in our tax base and thus helped us maintain one of the lowest tax rates in the area and in the lowest 20% state wide. All the while keeping Salisbury affordable and welcoming to all.
Please go to the polls on May 10 and vote for Freeman Condon to continue the positive accomplishments of the past decade. His dedication, integrity and commitment to Salisbury has been unwavering.
JIM AND DIANE DONDERO
Salisbury
