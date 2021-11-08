To the editor:
Thank you, Daily News, for publishing you editorial on Nov. 3 regarding the underfunding of local health departments.
Until COVID, few understood and took for granted our robust public health and the local boards. Suddenly, a tornado hit, and these small local, understaffed and underfunded agencies were nearly overwhelmed.
I was privileged to work with the Lower Merrimac Regional Collaborative that quickly put together vaccine clinics.
Additionally, they provided support and information, and I was amazed and gratified by the collective brilliance, collaboration and hard 24/7work of the nurses, local board of health directors, and numbers of community volunteers who put in many hours for the greater good of our region.
COVID continues to be in our communities and some of the emergency measures put in place by the governor, such as the CTC (Community Tracing Collaborative), are about to cease to exist.
Local boards must stop sending new cases and requests for help in contact tracing as of Nov. 30, and the CTC will fully disband as of the end of this year. That puts the enormous task of contact tracing back in the laps of the boards of health (one R.N. in Newburyport) and the school nurses.
As suggested by The Daily News, I urge support of the American Rescue Plan Act investment of public health worker and systems.
Another pandemic or crisis is inevitable, and I hope we can be better prepared for what the future will bring.
Kathy Becker, R.N.
Newburyport
