To the editor:
Again?? Are you not raging? When will we get it? Texas Gov. Abbott is so upset; this individual who said “no state has ever done as much to protect gun rights as Texas.” He who enacted the most liberal, dangerous gun law...no background check, just be over the age of 18. No need for any training or license.
This is not a Democrat/Republican/Independent partisan issue. It’s a respect for life issue. To the NRA who actually wants you to believe someone is trying to take your guns away, not so. While they profess “guns don‘t kill, people do,” they forget how easy and quick it is to pull a trigger. Not up close and personal, over in seconds.
Please, make the changes that can at least make it difficult for criminals and folks with mental health issues to get weapons. In the name of our children and loved ones, we must take measures to end these massacres.
MARYELLEN O’DONNELL-HANLEY
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.