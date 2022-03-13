To the editor:
I would like to respond to Rev. Michael John's "In the Spirit" in the March 11 Daily News. In doing so, I pose a question to him. Given your (and my) imperfect hearts and souls, can you imagine yourself allowing Ukraine and other atrocities (like the 6 million gassed by the Nazis in Germany) to occur, with the rationale that "God sometimes ordains the momentary success of great evil to ultimately bring about greater good." If you, not all loving or omnipotent, could not do so, why would you ever expect that from an all loving and merciful God? And I wonder how the loved ones of those killed by Putin's order or by the Nazis would respond to "the greater good" of such actions? I have a hunch that not a single one would feel relieved that their sacrifice was part of a master plan to bring about future "good."
LINDA LU BURCIAGA
Newburyport
