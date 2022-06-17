To the editor:
Over the past week, we have been focused on the tragic drowning of a mother and her 6-year-old son who had been fishing from Deer Island.
Before details of this event were made clear, a persistent thrum of helicopters up and down the Merrimack told many of us that something terrible had occurred.
When the details of this event were made clear, we were chilled by the story, and many have expressed our support for the DeChhat family. We all mourn their loss.
The reason for my letter, however, is to point out the extraordinary effort of our local police, fire and harbormaster personnel to rescue the victims and, ultimately, recover the body of the boy who perished.
The city’s dive team was particularly relentless. They worked tirelessly to help the family find their son, beyond their normal work shifts and in some cases in their personal vessels.
Our emergency personnel signed up to help us through such events; they train for them; they know the risks. Yet they are in a position to feel a family’s loss more acutely than the rest of us. They were responsible for pulling the body of a young boy from the river.
When you next see our police, fire or harbormaster personnel on the streets, please remember what they’ve just done ... and thank them.
BARRY CONNELL
Newburyport
