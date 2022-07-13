To the editor:
As a business owner in Amesbury, I’m thankful every day for the city I call home. But as I think about these last few weeks, I feel compelled to say these words to our Amesbury community: Thank you.
In June, thousands of neighbors (and many nonneighbors!) joined the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce for the return of our Block Party.
We hadn’t held this event since 2019, and this year it was brought back at a new location, organized by a great crew of volunteers, led by our Chamber’s community events coordinator, Sheila Beach. It was such a fun way to kick off Amesbury Days!
That fun continued with Amesbury Days – a tradition where many different residents, nonprofits and businesses created great events – and continued well into July with the Fairies, Gnomes, & Mystic Homes event.
Coco Early & Associates was creative partner, working with the Amesbury Chamber to expand this event to almost 50 decorative houses scattered around our downtown.
All the while, every Thursday night in Amesbury (through the end of August) continues to feature art classes and free live band performances in Market Square.
The art classes are made possible in partnership with our friends from the Amesbury Cultural Council; while the live music is because of the support of Align Credit Union, Newburyport Bank, Professional Physical Therapy and Dr. Maris DiTolla.
It’s such a great feeling to see people out and about, visiting businesses, making memories, and genuinely enjoying the little city that we have here.
On behalf of our business community, Amesbury: Thank you for being Amesbury.
ANTOINETTE WHITNEY
Chair
Amesbury Chamber of Commerce
