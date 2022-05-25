To the editor:
Trees make our lives, our neighborhoods, our city, our climate, and our world better. The Richard Gale Memorial Tree Planting Program, a committee of the Amesbury Improvement Association, is dedicated to increasing the tree canopy in the city of Amesbury by planting free trees in the yards of residents and businesses. This year we were able to include an Arbor Day Event on April 30. By the end of the morning, an American elm, a black tupelo, and a red maple had been planted near the playground in the Town Park, Arbor Day had been officially recognized in Amesbury with a proclamation read by the mayor, almost 100 white oak whips had been given out, and several more trees were requested by city residents.
Our mission has been greatly aided this year by a generous grant from the Institution for Savings. Thanks are also due to Rob Desmarais and the DPW for encouragement and heavy equipment, Mayor Gove and her staff for their support, and Youth Services of the Amesbury Public Library. We also received financial support from the city of Amesbury, a fund-raising Tuesday evening hosted by Flatbread, and donations from residents. Of course, the trees would not have been planted without the actual labor of the members of the committee (Derek Estabrooks, Linda and Paco Villalobos, Carol and Joe Finn, Anne Ferguson, Nick Wheeler, and Tom Murphy) who repositioned heavy trees and shoveled dirt that morning. Even Mayor Gove helped out with the shoveling. Thank you all!
And we also thank all the Amesbury residents who are nurturing a free tree planted in their yards by our committee this spring and previous springs. Your commitment matters.
We still have a few trees left this season. If you are interested in one or want to get more information, email amesburytrees@gmail.com, check out our Facebook page Amesbury Trees, or call 978-388-3014.
MADALENE MURPHY
Chair
Richard Gale Memorial Tree Program
