To the editor:
Last week while checking out at Newburyport Market Basket, I was having trouble paying with my new EBT card for my food purchase. A kind man in the line over tried to assist me with no success. He ended up paying my bill of $131. After thanking him, I felt so helpless after I got home. I also tried to thank those whose time I held up. I felt helpless for not having a way of showing my gratitude. So thanks again from an 82-year-old Market Basket customer.
LORRAINE CONNELLY
Newbury
