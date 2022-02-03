To the editor:

On Friday evening, Jan. 28, several hours after our snow emergency took place, two policemen knocked on my door to ask about a truck parked in front of my home. I asked them in and explained that I was having my own emergency inside. Within seconds they went to work and all was resolved. It could not have been done without them, I am certain. Their names are James Allen and Rob Coppola. I feel safer knowing that men like these are here to protect and serve us all. Thank you, gentlemen. Stay safe.

GAY WEEKS

Newburyport

