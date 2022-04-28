To the editor:
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 held its bi-annual Shredding Event at the Amesbury Middle School on Saturday, April 23. The VFW Post would like to thank Randy Currie, owner of The Shred Source, 6 New Pasture Road, Newburyport, and Ryan Kelly, for donating the shredding equipment for the event; the Amesbury Middle School, for permitting the Post to use its driveway for the event; the Rogers family for donating a tray of peanut butter stuffed brownies for all of the folks that worked the event; and last, but certainly not the least, all of the people that brought their documents to be shredded and the donations they gave the Post. Everyone who participated made the event a success. We look forward to our next event in the fall of 2022.
GARRY ROY
Surgeon
VFW Post 2016
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.