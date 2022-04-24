To the editor:
As a firm believer that compliments should outnumber criticisms, I want to publicly share our appreciation for a job well done. The Pennichuck Water Co. was quick to respond to a leak where the water supply to our house connects to the water main. They kept us informed and took the time to answer our questions.
The crew from Robert Pike Construction were considerate of our property and worked efficiently and steadily from early morning until 11 p.m. to get the job done. We couldn't have been in better hands.
HELA KNOWLTON
Salisbury
