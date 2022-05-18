To the editor:
Community Service of Newburyport, Inc. (CSN) is deeply grateful to Central Congregational Church for organizing the community Drive-By Collection of adult incontinence products on April 30 to benefit our clients. Almost 4,000 products were donated to us along with generous financial donations. These necessary items will be distributed free of charge to our clients. Incontinence products are quite costly and are not covered by insurance or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. Having these products freely available maintains skin integrity and allows our senior citizens to leave their homes in comfort and dignity. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the collection.
RAY PILLIDGE, LICSW
Executive Director
Community Service of
Newburyport, Inc.
