To the editor:
Whether this letter gets printed or not is immaterial; my purpose is to express my appreciation to The Daily News for keeping us informed about local events and items of interest.
I also appreciate the opportunity for readers to express their opinions, whether liberal or conservative, whether I agree with them or not. Thoughtful articles like the one in the Jan. 20 edition by Stuart Deane on the persistence of truth are important as are thought-provoking opinions like that expressed by Scott Fallovita on perceptions regarding the question of abortion.
I was also impressed recently to read the articulate letter from young writer Cady Seaton, reminding us who we are according to the words from our Constitution, “We the people.”
So, in conclusion, I want to say thank you. I will continue to read and subscribe to The Daily News, our local newspaper.
DIANNE SWISTAK
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.