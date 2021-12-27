To the editor:
When I sat down to write this letter of thanks, I realized that to list all those to whom we are grateful would occupy this entire paper from first page to last.
Over the last two years, the all-volunteer First Parish Newbury Food Pantry has been challenged to respond to the dramatic rise in households facing food insecurity.
When we outgrew our space at the church, support from the community poured in. Individuals, businesses, civic and service organizations came forward to offer support in many forms from holding food drives and volunteering to providing us with temporary space, helping us move and providing pro bono services for construction of a new home.
Today, through the generosity of the community, we are very close to reaching our building fund goal and began last week to pour the foundation for new metal building on church property. Those who have participated in the planning and fundraising for the new building stand as a very bright light in the gloom of COVID.
Meanwhile, the pantry continues working to ensure that the nutrition needs of all members of our community are met. Our volunteers serve 300-plus guests every week.
No one is compensated for their hard work. Yet, every week, the volunteers arrive ready to work. No matter the weather, no matter the challenges, they come in good humor and high energy, ready to meet whatever problem may arise. They are our collective hope for a much brighter and more equitable future.
As we move into the third year of the pandemic, it is with hope and immense gratitude that we celebrate the many bright lights that continue to shine through the uncertain murk of COVID-19.
IRENE C. TROY
Newburyport
