To the editor:
A perfect New England fall day welcomed parishioners from the Holy Redeemer-Immaculate Conception Collaborative on Sunday, Sept. 19, for the first PEP (Pray – Eat – Play) Fest at the Elks Lodge in Newburyport!
Following outdoor Mass, families were treated to popcorn and slushies and a variety of games while waiting for lunch provided by Clay and Krista LaForte’s Big Rig BBQ truck of Amesbury.
Children enjoyed face painting and a chance to don their fire helmets and learn about fire trucks thanks to Mike Kent from the Newburyport Fire Department headquarters.
The highlight of the day was the dunk tank, featuring Dunk the Pastor. A special thanks to Father Tim Harrison and the “unsinkable” Father Charles Stanley for being such good sports.
Successful events such as these are the result of the hard work of many volunteers and the support of the Greater Newburyport community.
We are sincerely grateful for the help and participation of the following groups:
Ron and Jill from the Elks Lodge
Newburyport Police Department
Newburyport Fire Department
Tendercrop Farm
Colby Farm
Kelly’s Taylor Rental
The Knights of Columbus, Council 231
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Immaculate Conception chapter
We look forward to the next time we can safely enjoy food, faith and fellowship.
Kathy Betz
Mary Bragg
Sue Coppinger
Pat Temple
PEP Fest planning committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.