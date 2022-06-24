To the editor:
I’m writing representing Belleville Roots Music Series. We want to thank the Newburyport Daily News for supporting the arts in Newburyport as well as roots music at the Belleville Congregational Church on High Street.
Through the years, we’ve presented up-and-coming artists and established musicians in all genres. We were very happy to open this spring after two years away.
So thank you and your readers for keeping the music and arts alive. We look forward to watching Newburyport grow in creativity and your support means the world to us all.
SHAWNA KELLEY
Haverhill
Belleville Roots Committee
