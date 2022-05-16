To the editor:

I wish to commend the Newburyport City Council for passing a municipal resolution in support of the Fair Share amendment on Monday night. This amendment will add 4% additional tax on an individual’s income over $1 million dollars, with revenues of between $1.3 and 2 billion dollars per year going to public education and transportation. This tax only applies to personal income and would not affect businesses.

I believe most of us are aware of just how underfunded both our educational system and transportation infrastructure is. Imagine being able to provide a quality public education and having the resources to improve our crumbling roads, bridges, bike trails and modernize our train and bus systems. I am proud that Newburyport has joined numerous other cities across the Commonwealth in supporting this important state constitutional amendment.

KATHLEEN STARK

Newburyport

