To the editor:
I would like to thank all the runners who came out for the Newburyport Rotary and Joppa Flats Running Club Frigid Fiver 5K fundraiser.
Rotary Club of Newburyport is involved in various service projects, large and small, global and local. Two of these are supporting local charitable organizations, and providing three scholarships to seniors graduating from Newburyport High School and Triton Regional. The proceeds from this event will go back into the community.
A big thank-you to all our sponsors who made the event possible: Larry Hunter, Dr. Kevin Gasiorowski, Mark Audette, Kelli and Rob Hartley, Nikki Misenheimer and Kim Bohlen, Lindsay St. Pierre, Jackie and Laurie Page, Jesse and the Warren family, Alison Kolozsvary, Brian Sullivan, Dr. Angela Barnes, Gary Gastman, Mary and Rob L’Italien, Richard Bartram, Taylor and Rob Capolupo, Peter Nikolakopoulos, Armie Sancartier, Kate and Lisa Kelly, Charity Lombardi and family, Cindy & Stuart Johnson, Kelley Sullivan and Mary Williamson, Alan Klein, Dan Hartman, Ryan Smith, Dan Duval, and Deborah and Dennis Andrews.
I would also like to thank all the Rotary volunteers who helped out the day of the race and behind the scenes. A special thanks to Jill Moran Interact Advisor and the Interact students: Mia Rodriguez, Addie Varay, Kate Powers, Lizze Metsker, Cassidy Anderson and Bella Pessolano.
Lastly, thank you to Bob Manning, Gary and the entire Joppa Flats Running Club.
See you all next year!
KIM BOHLEN
Newburyport Rotary Chair
of Frigid Fiver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.