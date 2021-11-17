To the editor:
On behalf of the YWCA Greater Newburyport, we wanted to extend our sincere gratitude to Ed O’Connor and Chris Bernier from C5K & Sub 5 Events for selecting the YWCA Greater Newburyport as their community beneficiary at the “first” Newburyport Half Marathon on Sunday, Nov 7.
The race welcomed 1,200 runners from near and far. Newburyport is well known for its vast running community and offers a wide array of beautiful routes for runners throughout our beautiful city. Chris and Ed bring over 10 years of race organization locally and nationwide, and their focus is on organizing races that give back to the community and inspire people of all ages to stay active.
According to Ed O’Connor, the YWCA Greater Newburyport was selected “due to breadth and depth of our services and how important the YWCA is to Newburyport.”
In addition to an enormous thank-you to Ed and Chris, I also wanted to thank YWCA volunteers for braving the chilly morning and volunteering their time: Lisa Friberg, Patsy Nelson, Amy Rotberg, Pam Lund, Sarah Nickerson and Ramona Preston.
The YWCA Greater Newburyport is proud to offer health and wellness options for all fitness populations through our diverse group exercise and water classes, offering over 35 classes per week for “every body.”
Please visit www.ywcanewburyport.org for more information. On behalf of Chris, Ed and I, we look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming Newburyport Spring Half Marathon on April 24, 2022.
See www.nbpthalf.com for more information.
ILENE HARNCH-GRADY
Health & Wellness Director
YWCA Greater Newburyport
Newburyport
