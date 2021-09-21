To the editor:
I want to thank Frank Cousins for taking the time on Sept. 14 at the Byfield elderly housing to speak to the issue of the scamming that takes place in our communities, especially to seniors.
People should contact your local police department if they suspect something is suspicious.
Mr. Cousins spoke in depth about the ways that people try to scam and what you should be on the lookout for. He did an excellent job answering all questions of the 30 residents and community members in attendance.
At the end of the presentation, a pamphlet was provided by the Institution of Savings with additional information. In lieu of refreshments, a bag lunch was given to the audience to take home to enjoy.
Thanks to people like Frank Cousins for his expertise and Evelyn Noyes, who organized the event and who has served on many committees, most recently the COA of Newbury for many years.
They are making our community a better and safer place to live.
Karen Morse
Byfield
