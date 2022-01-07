To the editor:
In response to a letter complimenting the appearance of the Newburyport veterans cemetery (Daily News, Jan. 3) the Newburyport Department of Public Services under Tony Furnari and Roland Cormier handles the bulk of the responsibility.
The finishing touches are applied by Larry Sostak, the commander of the local DAV who volunteers his time to wash the headstones, buy and apply the roses for each grave, and fertilize the lawn, among other tasks. The wreaths were placed by Wreaths Across America.
Thank you, Laurel [Allgrove], for noticing.
KEVIN HUNT
Newburyport Veteran Services
