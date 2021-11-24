To the editor:
A second drive-by diaper collection was held at Central Congregational Church on Nov. 6 to benefit Anchor of Hope (AOH) diaper bank. The first one held on March 27 was so successful that we decided to do it again.
For two hours, cars, pedestrians and baby strollers rolled by with large and small donations from families, individuals, service groups and faith-based organizations. What an outpouring of support from our local community!
More than 3,000 wipes, 5,600 diapers, 400 adult incontinence products (Depends), and generous financial donations were received. This provides a whole month of free diapers to local families.
Community Service of Newburyport Inc. distributes free diapers to Newburyport families through their partnership with AOH and the generosity of the Swasey Fund.
AOH also distributes free diapers through Healthy Families in Haverhill, The Community Giving Tree in Boxford, Thom Pentucket Early Intervention in West Newbury, St. James Church in Haverhill and Sacred Heart Church in Haverhill.
Members of Central Congregational Church
Newburyport
