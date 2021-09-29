To the editor:
The Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation held its 30th annual Fore Your Health Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at Haverhill Country Club, raising over $105,000 to support Stepping Forward: A Campaign to Expand Surgical Services at Anna Jaques Hospital.
We would like to thank our golfers, sponsors, volunteers and committee members who helped make the outing a great success.
Under the leadership of Byron Matthews, this tournament has generated over $2.5 million to support various programs and services at Anna Jaques Hospital. A special thank-you to Byron and his committee for all their hard work: Steve DeGuglielmo, Luis Fernandez, Dr. Kevin Gasiorowski, Tom Howard, Joyce Hulm, Rob Kotarba, John Matthews, Mac McKay and Donna Twombly.
Thank you to the following sponsors for their support: Presenting Sponsor: Castagna Construction Corp; Gold Sponsors: Ashland Engineering & Commercial Construction, Demoulas Foundation, Institution for Savings, M. K. Benatti Jewelers, Newburyport Bank; “Byron Bowl” Sponsor: SPS New England Inc.; Cart Sponsor: John Grossi's Racing Corp.; Silver Sponsors: AIG Retirement Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Inc., BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Cataldo Ambulance, Columbia Construction, Crothall Healthcare, Darling Consulting Group, Eaglerock Financial Inc., Infinitt North America Inc., Inovis Energy Inc., M.A.R. Properties, Matter Communications Inc., Murphy & McManus LLC, NOW Delivery, People's United Bank, Rochester Electronics Inc., Shields Health Care Group, Sports Medicine North, St. Jean's Credit Union Charitable Foundation, Toshiba Business Solutions New England, and Whittier Health Network; Bronze Sponsors: Associated X-Ray Imaging Corp., Greater Newburyport Emergency Physicians Inc. and Whittier IPA Inc.; Snack Shack Sponsor: Great Woods Post & Beam Co.; Putting Green Sponsors: Byron and Helen Matthews, North Shore Bank, Segal, and Sodexo Inc.; Closest to the Pin Sponsors: Halley Elevator Co., Jeffrey C. Kirpas & Co., P.C., and Delia O’Connor and Dr. Tom O’Neil; Longest Drive Sponsors: K&M Contracting, Rowley Commerce Associates LLP, and TCS Communications Corp.; Hole Sponsors: 17 Hands LLC, Appleton Eye Associates, CCS, ClaimAssist LLC, Compass Facility Services, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Connection and Dell, Cousins Family, Custodial Partners LLC, The Daly Holding Group, Fernandez & Associates, Fitness Together Newburyport, Grady Financial Services, Gragil Associates Inc., Haverhill Bank, Dr. Ben and Sue Heersink, Inovis Energy Inc., Keiver-Willard Lumber Corp., Kolb & Associates, LaPlume & Sons Printing Company Inc., Liberty Law & Title LLC., Lombardi Oil & Gas, Matthews Consulting LLC, Medical Record Associates LLC, Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union, MQM Cleaning, N.A./Nichols Company Inc., Newburyport Dental Associates PC, Newburyport Framers, Peter L. Chetsas Insurance Agency, Sean Bradley Strategies, ShareCare Inc., David Smith, Skip Stearns, Stone Ridge Properties - Newburyport, Strem Chemicals Inc., Wall's Ford Inc., and Waterline Companies. Thank you also goes to our “on-the-green” sponsors: BANTER Barber & Clothier and Institution for Savings.
Also, a special thank-you to those who donated items for our silent auction and raffle: Amesbury Golf & Country Club, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, Cape Ann Golf Club, Cathy MacPherson Golf, Charlie Cullen, Haverhill Country Club, Ipswich Country Club, Myers + Chang, New Meadows Golf Club, Ould Newbury Golf Club, Rowley Commerce Associates LLP, Samarra Painting Co., School Doolz LLC, DBA Gjoolz, and Mark Welch.
Thank you to our in-kind donors: Angelica Textile Services, Aramark Uniform Services, Crothall Healthcare, Eaglerock Financial Inc., Georgia Pacific, MG Products, and W.B. Mason.
Lastly, thank you to our wonderful volunteers: Stephanie Brough, Kathy Connors, Casey Crowley, Phil DeCologero, Ann DiFrancesco, Karen DiPietro, AJ Govoni, Rick Hydren, Sharon Hydren, Sue Jasiak, Ali Kershek, Lynda Kuhne, John Matthews, Jim Matzen, Joan Miller, Nancy Ross, Stacey Smith, Kelley Sullivan, Donna Twombly, Alyssa Votto and Krista Yablin.
On behalf of every patient who benefits from our community hospital, thank you again for your support!
Matt Khatib
Chair
Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation
