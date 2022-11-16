To the editor:
The Among Friends Meal Program at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church held its first and very successful fundraising dinner at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 15.
In addition to thanking the volunteers who regularly work in the program, we would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous support of our fundraising effort:
Newburyport Senior/Community Center, Annarosa’s Bakery, Atria Merrimack Place, Avita of Newburyport, David’s Fish Market, Giuseppe’s Restaurant, Riverwalk Brewing Company, Newburyport Brewing Company, Nourishing the North Shore, PSP Imports LLC in Beverly, Haverhill BJ’s, Danvers Costco and The Inn at Bath as well as Louise Vose, Greg Schultz, Terri Boutin and Jacque Pierce.
Many thanks to all who attended or donated to this fundraiser. We trust you enjoyed your evening “Among Friends!”
Among Friends at St. Paul’s (166 High St., Newburyport) provides free nutritious meals, prepared by a dedicated group of volunteers, to those in our local communities on Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Fridays at 11 a.m.
Free delivery is also available by calling St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 978-465-5351.
THE REV. DR. JARRED MERCER
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
BONNIE SCHUTZ
Director
MERYL LONGVAL
Chairperson, fundraising
Among Friends
Newburyport
