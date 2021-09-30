To the editor:
With great appreciation, the Georgetown Council on Aging (COA) thanks Crosby’s Marketplace for their continued support and sponsorship of the COA’s monthly men’s breakfast program.
With Crosby’s Marketplace as our sponsors, the Georgetown COA’s men’s breakfast program continues to be a success in the community.
Before COVID-19 halted in-person programs, we served eight breakfasts in 2019-20. We served a total of 108 men.
Averaging 14 men per month, the group ranged in age from 58 to 95. The group enjoyed good participation from men in the community, and new participants often joined the monthly program.
Along with a nutritious home-cooked breakfast, the program offers participants an important opportunity to socialize and to enjoy each other’s company. Speakers are planned each month and topics range from health and wellness, to Medicare, veterans issues, town government, home and personal safety, and local history.
As a model of community partnership, the sponsorship of the Georgetown COA’s men’s breakfast program by Crosby’s Marketplace supports the COA in its goal to provide a meaningful program that has a significant impact on our participants.
On behalf of the Georgetown Council on Aging, I would like to thank Crosby’s for their continued support of this valuable program.
We invite men in the community to join us for breakfast, which features plenty of food, fun and good company, on the first Thursday of each month, 9:30 a.m., at the Georgetown Senior Community Center.
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Director
Georgetown Council on Aging
