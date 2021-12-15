To the editor:
The season of giving is upon us and our neighbors never fail to show their generosity! In the last month alone, community members have collected and donated over 17,000 pounds of food to Our Neighbors’ Table through food drives.
We’d like to extend special thanks to those who helped coordinate and support the three communitywide food drives held in November – two Fill-A-Cruisers and Scouting for Food.
These efforts garnered almost 12,000 pounds of food collectively, and we’re so glad that these traditions were able to continue this year after a hiatus in 2020.
Thank you to Thomas Hanshaw, the Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury police departments, and Amesbury Stop & Shop for coordinating and hosting the annual Fill-A-Cruiser Drive in Amesbury; thank you to Joanne Morrissey, the Georgetown Police Department, and Crosby’s Market for your Fill-A-Cruiser drive; thanks also to Kandice Tebou, the local Scout troops, and the Amesbury community for your hard work and contributions to Scouting for Food. Congrats on a record year for all three drives!
We’re so grateful for this outpouring of support from our community and to all the community members and volunteers who helped make this happen. From coordinating, helping on-site and sorting donations – it wouldn’t be possible without all of you.
We’d also like to recognize the many local businesses, organizations and schools who have hosted both traditional and virtual food drives this season.
Huge thanks to both new and long-standing food drive hosts such as RE/MAX on the River, Merrimack Valley Animal Hospital, the Amesbury Lions Club, the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Women, Whittier Tech, Coco, Early, & Associates, the Amesbury Boosters, Project 351, and our local school districts.
Our Neighbors’ Table is grateful for all these events and the support we receive from this community. Your generosity helps make what we do possible! Thanks to all and have a very happy holiday season.
LYNDSEY HAIGHT
Executive Director
